Young Stars Owned the SAG Awards Red Carpet

By Ella Chochrek
While stars that were huge in the ’90s took over the SAG Awards red carpet — think Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston — some of the most fashionable looks of the night came from actors who weren’t even born last millennium. Young stars proved stylish beyond their years in sophisticated ensembles with trend-forward touches.

Take Millie Bobby Brown. The 15-year-old has developed a reputation as a major fashion star, known for taking risks. Brown went monochrome in white tonight, choosing a chic Louis Vuitton ensemble including a floor-skimming blazer and skinny trousers. Strappy white pumps with a pointed toe and slim heel completed the look.

Millie Bobby Brown, louis vuitton, white suit, SAG awards, Los Angeles,
Millie Bobby Brown in Louis Vuitton.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brown’s “Stranger Things” castmates also made a splash in suits. Noah Schnapp, 15, opted for a youthful look by pairing his suit with sneakers. The actor wore head-to-toe Balmain, teaming a baby blue suit with white sneakers.

Noah Schnapp, balmain, celebrity style, blue suit, white sneakers, stranger things, 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020
Noah Schnapp in Balmain.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Fellow “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard, 17, was equally suave in a navy Gucci suit and square-toe black shoes.

Finn Wolfhard, gucci, suit, 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020
Finn Wolfhard in Gucci.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Julia Butters was another young star to do suiting in style. The 10-year-old “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actress sported a sparkling silver Dsquared2 suit with black trim. For shoes, she selected trendy see-through pumps with black cap toes. A teensy Dan Life bag accented the look.

Julia Butters, dsquared2, 10 years old, 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020
Julia Butters in Dsquared2.
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Storm Reid did her on-screen sis Zendaya proud in an eye-catching red carpet look. Reid stood out in a floral-print Giambattista Valli minidress with strappy white Christian Louboutin heels.

Storm Reid26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020
Storm Reid in Giambattista Valli and Louboutin.
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Kathryn Newton, 22, from “Big Little Lies” dazzled in a flowy, orange sherbert gown for the big night.

Kathryn Newton, valentino, celebrity style, sag awards
Kathryn Newton in Valentino.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery to see all the celebrities on the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards.

