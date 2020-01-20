Young Stars Owned the SAG Awards Red Carpet

While stars that were huge in the ’90s took over the SAG Awards red carpet — think Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston — some of the most fashionable looks of the night came from actors who weren’t even born last millennium. Young stars proved stylish beyond their years in sophisticated ensembles with trend-forward touches.

Take Millie Bobby Brown. The 15-year-old has developed a reputation as a major fashion star, known for taking risks. Brown went monochrome in white tonight, choosing a chic Louis Vuitton ensemble including a floor-skimming blazer and skinny trousers. Strappy white pumps with a pointed toe and slim heel completed the look.

Millie Bobby Brown in Louis Vuitton. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brown’s “Stranger Things” castmates also made a splash in suits. Noah Schnapp, 15, opted for a youthful look by pairing his suit with sneakers. The actor wore head-to-toe Balmain, teaming a baby blue suit with white sneakers.

Noah Schnapp in Balmain. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Fellow “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard, 17, was equally suave in a navy Gucci suit and square-toe black shoes.

Finn Wolfhard in Gucci. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Julia Butters was another young star to do suiting in style. The 10-year-old “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actress sported a sparkling silver Dsquared2 suit with black trim. For shoes, she selected trendy see-through pumps with black cap toes. A teensy Dan Life bag accented the look.

Julia Butters in Dsquared2. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Storm Reid did her on-screen sis Zendaya proud in an eye-catching red carpet look. Reid stood out in a floral-print Giambattista Valli minidress with strappy white Christian Louboutin heels.

Storm Reid in Giambattista Valli and Louboutin. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Kathryn Newton, 22, from “Big Little Lies” dazzled in a flowy, orange sherbert gown for the big night.

Kathryn Newton in Valentino. CREDIT: Shutterstock

