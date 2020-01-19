Dakota Fanning Sparkles in Mint Green + More SAG Awards Arrivals

With a truncated awards season calendar, every weekend this January brings another red carpet — and another batch of headline-making celebrity looks. Tonight’s event is the Screen Actors Guild Awards, airing from Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and the stars are not disappointing with their ensembles.

Dakota Fanning pulled off an enchanting look in a sparkling mint green gown with a cut-out accent at the midriff. The floor-length gown hit her heels.

Dakota Fanning in mint green. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Kathryn Newton was one of the first stars to hit the red carpet, and she did so in a bold neon, one of the biggest trends of the Critics’ Choice Awards last week. The “Detective Pikachu” star wore a voluminous Valentino spring ’20 gown with a low neckline and puff sleeves.

Kathryn Newton in Valentino. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Logan Browning, who serves as one of this year’s SAG ambassadors, showed up in a fairytalelike, pastel pink Jason Wu gown. Pomellato jewels completed her dreamy outfit.

Logan Browning in Jason Wu. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The SAG Awards will air simultaneously on TNT and TBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Robert De Niro will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award for his longtime contributions to the entertainment industry. Other stars who could come home with statuettes include Leonardo DiCaprio, Lupita Nyong’o, Scarlett Johansson and Joaquin Phoenix.

