The Best Dressed at the 2020 SAG Awards

Don’t underestimate the power of the collective mindset. A glance at the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet seems to prove the that very theory. While last week’s Critics’ Choice Awards was full of bright, saturated colors (some compelling, others wincing), it seems that this week’s award show attendees got a telepathic memo: Sometimes, less is more impactful.

From Scarlett Johansson’s deep sea blue Armani Privé gown that got most of its sparkle from a crystal-detailed back, to the sea of black and navy gowns on J.Lo, Renee Zellweger, Nicole Kidman, Glenn Close, Allison Janney and Michelle Williams, the red carpet was a study in subdued luxury and classic Hollywood glamour. In other words, these looks were the kinds that actors actually want to wear.

Jennifer Lopez in a Georges Hobeika gown, Harry Winston jewelry and a Tyler Ellis clutch. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

There were still, of course, some standout colors, in Zoe Kravitz’s peach Oscar de la Renta gown and Kathryn Newton’s orange Valentino frock. Cynthia Erivo, in a red-and-pink Schiaparelli gown, was one of the most joyful looking attendees of the evening.

Tonight, the stars seemed less concerned with the idea of look-at-me-on-Instagram fashion and perhaps more with dressing for their own pleasure. In this era of high-stakes red carpet fashion, that’s a novel idea.

Zoe Kravitz in an Oscar de la Renta gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston in a Christian Dior gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Cynthia Erivo in a Schiaparelli gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kathryn Newton in Valentino. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Renee Zellweger in Maison Margiela. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown in Louis Vuitton. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Logan Browning in a Jason Wu gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Margaret Qualley in a Chanel suit. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lupita Nyong’o in a Louis Vuitton gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Catherine Zeta-Jones. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Julia Butters. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sian Clifford. CREDIT: Shutterstock