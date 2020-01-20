Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Best Dressed at the 2020 SAG Awards

By Shannon Adducci
26th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 19 Jan 2020
Jennifer Aniston
Scarlett Johansson
Renee Zellweger
Lupita Nyong’o
Don’t underestimate the power of the collective mindset. A glance at the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet seems to prove the that very theory. While last week’s Critics’ Choice Awards was full of bright, saturated colors (some compelling, others wincing), it seems that this week’s award show attendees got a telepathic memo: Sometimes, less is more impactful.

Scarlett Johansson in Armani Privé.
From Scarlett Johansson’s deep sea blue Armani Privé gown that got most of its sparkle from a crystal-detailed back, to the sea of black and navy gowns on J.Lo, Renee Zellweger, Nicole Kidman, Glenn Close, Allison Janney and Michelle Williams, the red carpet was a study in subdued luxury and classic Hollywood glamour. In other words, these looks were the kinds that actors actually want to wear.

Jennifer Lopez26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020
Jennifer Lopez in a Georges Hobeika gown, Harry Winston jewelry and a Tyler Ellis clutch.
There were still, of course, some standout colors, in Zoe Kravitz’s peach Oscar de la Renta gown and Kathryn Newton’s orange Valentino frock. Cynthia Erivo, in a red-and-pink Schiaparelli gown, was one of the most joyful looking attendees of the evening.

Tonight, the stars seemed less concerned with the idea of look-at-me-on-Instagram fashion and perhaps more with dressing for their own pleasure. In this era of high-stakes red carpet fashion, that’s a novel idea.

Zoe Kravitz in an Oscar de la Renta gown and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Jennifer Aniston in a Christian Dior gown.
Cynthia Erivo in a Schiaparelli gown.
Kathryn Newton in Valentino.
Renee Zellweger in Maison Margiela.
Millie Bobby Brown in Louis Vuitton.
Logan Browning in a Jason Wu gown.
Nicole Kidman.
Margaret Qualley in a Chanel suit.
Lupita Nyong’o in a Louis Vuitton gown.
Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Julia Butters.
Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton.
Sian Clifford.
