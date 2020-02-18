The Internet Can’t Get Over 86-Year-Old Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Very Sparkly Shoes

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was on hand at the Library of Congress this past Friday night to honor philanthropist and patron of the arts, Agnes Gund. However, the spotlight turned, perhaps unexpectedly, to the 86-year-old Supreme Court Justice. The reason: her very sparkly shoes.
View this post on Instagram
Last evening was very special and enlightening Justice @ruth.bader.ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsberg bestowed the first Woman of Leadership award on Agnes “Aggie” Gund @agnesgund in a formal ceremony in the Library of Congress in Washington . It was such a distinct pleasure to be involved in such an illustrious event. Thank you Julie Offerman for establishing this distinguished award . And thank you Justice Ginsberg and Aggie Gund for being the leaders you are!!!!!
Ginsburg presented the Woman of Leadership award to Gund while wearing a textural black jacket and black trousers. On her feet were a pair of round-toe pumps in a shiny, silver hue with a glittery finish.
The shoes were spotted in an Instagram post from another notable attendee of the event, Martha Stewart. In her caption, Stewart called the evening “special and enlightening,” and she thanked Ginsburg and Gund for their leadership. However, much of the internet couldn’t help but take notice of Ginsburg’s feet. “Look at her glittery heels!,” one commenter wrote. Another: “Ummmm can we talk about RBGs shoes!?!?”
Reactions — namely of praise and appreciation — came from Twitter, as well, with some users even drawing comparisons to Dorothy Gale and the red, sparkly shoes that magically brought her back home from the land of Oz.
While this shoe choice was certainly a bold one for the Supreme Court Justice, it’s also not out of character with her typical appreciation for a statement accessory. Just this past December, Ginsburg also made an unexpected choice of a snakeskin pump during a talk with author Jeffrey Rosen.
Want more?
How Former President Barack Obama’s Style Has Evolved Over the Years
Michelle Obama Throws It Back to Her Pink Satin Prom Look From 1982
Michelle Obama Pairs Her Bright Blue Pantsuit With Edgy Fishnet Heels on Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour