The Internet Can’t Get Over 86-Year-Old Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Very Sparkly Shoes

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was on hand at the Library of Congress this past Friday night to honor philanthropist and patron of the arts, Agnes Gund. However, the spotlight turned, perhaps unexpectedly, to the 86-year-old Supreme Court Justice. The reason: her very sparkly shoes.

Ginsburg presented the Woman of Leadership award to Gund while wearing a textural black jacket and black trousers. On her feet were a pair of round-toe pumps in a shiny, silver hue with a glittery finish.

The shoes were spotted in an Instagram post from another notable attendee of the event, Martha Stewart. In her caption, Stewart called the evening “special and enlightening,” and she thanked Ginsburg and Gund for their leadership. However, much of the internet couldn’t help but take notice of Ginsburg’s feet. “Look at her glittery heels!,” one commenter wrote. Another: “Ummmm can we talk about RBGs shoes!?!?”

RBG needs to click her glittery heels together three times and take us all back home. pic.twitter.com/9rV9uFQi7t — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 17, 2020

Reactions — namely of praise and appreciation — came from Twitter, as well, with some users even drawing comparisons to Dorothy Gale and the red, sparkly shoes that magically brought her back home from the land of Oz.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg wore snakeskin pumps, December 2019. CREDIT: Steve Helber/AP/Shutterstock

While this shoe choice was certainly a bold one for the Supreme Court Justice, it’s also not out of character with her typical appreciation for a statement accessory. Just this past December, Ginsburg also made an unexpected choice of a snakeskin pump during a talk with author Jeffrey Rosen.

