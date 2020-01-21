Russell Wilson Twins With Stepson Future in Sweats & Nike Sneakers

Russell Wilson and his stepson have a similar sense of style — and it revolves around streetwear.

The NFL star and 5-year-old Future Zaire Wilburn Jr. both wore fashionable athleisure looks in a photo posted on Twitter yesterday by Wilson’s wife, Ciara.

Wilson sported a long-sleeved orange T-shirt with gray trackpants. On his feet, the Seattle Seahawk quarterback wore a pair of sold-out Off-White x Nike sneakers.

He selected the Dunk Low “Michigan” — a silhouette inspired by University of Michigan’s blue and gold colors. Off-White designer Virgil Abloh updated Nike’s 1980s Dunk Low sneaker with his signature zip-ties and text detailing on the sides. While the shoes are no longer available to shop at their $170 retail value, they can be purchased now at StockX.com, with prices starting at $338.

Off-White x Nike Dunk Low “Michigan.” CREDIT: StockX.com

Meanwhile, Future wore a camo-print sweatsuit from Gap Kids; the sweatshirt retails on the brand’s website for $30. The youngster’s look came complete with white Nike sneakers.

It’s unsurprising that both Future and Wilson would reach for Nike wares, as Wilson reached a longterm Nike deal in 2016. The QB reached the biggest per-year deal in NFL history prior to the 2019 season, with a payout of $140 million over four years (around $35 million a season). The NFLer makes additional income through a clothing and footwear label called Good Man Brand, which sells at Nordstrom, as well as from partnerships with brands like Microsoft, Bose and Amazon Web Services.

