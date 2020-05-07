Ruby Rose Wears Crocs Again, This Time Matching Her Entire Outfit to Her Blue & Pink Hair

Ruby Rose has been matching her shoes to her new hot pink and blue buzz cut hairstyle, which she debuted last week, and now the actress is taking the colorful look to another level.

“These are my colors now,” she posted with the ensemble on Instagram on Wednesday night.

Wearing hot pink and blue mismatched Crocs, complete with the brand’s Jibbitz embellishments, Rose also coordinated pink and blue tie-dyed socks and a Givenchy T-shirt to her hairdo as well.

To take the color combination even further, the “Batwoman” star opted for a half pink and half blue face mask, which, like the rest of her outfit, matched her head of hair.

Rose has long been a fan of Crocs after partnering with the company in October 2019 for a limited-edition Classic Clog model featuring distressed details and an edgy touch. The charms that came on the white style included a cassette tape, a boombox, an arcade machine and a skateboard emblazoned with a bat logo, a nod to Rose’s “Batwoman” role. The style sold for $65 but has since sold out.

Ruby Rose poses with her limited-edition Crocs collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Other Crocs’ ambassadors have included Priyanka Chopra, Post Malone and Luke Combs.

