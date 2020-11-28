×
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wears the Fall’s Hottest Hue and Sleek Black Totême Boots for Coffee in London

By Elisa Lewittes
rosie huntington-whiteley, style, shoes, heels, sandals, jeans
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
CREDIT: Rudy Torres/Image Press Agency/MEGA

When it comes to elevated style, the minimalist and neutral-hued ensembles of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley never fail to look effortlessly chic.

For a coffee run in London yesterday, the Rose Inc. founder teamed a timeless wool coat in a trendy chocolate brown hue over an elegant all-black look.

She wore the Annecy Coat in the Brown colorway from Totême. The outerwear piece features a wool and cashmere-blend construction with an open front and shawl collar. This coat currently is on sale for $803 and can be purchased on Ssense.com. The former Victoria Secret Angel opted for a black cashmere turtleneck sweater from The Bazilika underneath, which retails for $460 and can be purchased on its website, and styled it with a pair of the now sold-out Corza Pants from The Row, which previously retailed for $650.

She accessorized these luxury cold-weather basics with a pair of Edge sunglasses from Celine in the black colorway and a Hermès Constance bag in the black colorway with gold hardware.

For footwear, the entrepreneur finished off the outfit with the Totême Mid Heel Boot in a black colorway. These shoes feature an Italian calf leather construction, ankle-length shaft, pointed square toe and a thin 2.4-inch heel. They retail for $690 and are available for purchase on Toteme-studio.com.

Square-toe shoes are one of the model’s go-to footwear choices, and she is often seen wearing various silhouettes from Bottega Veneta. In October, she teamed the luxury label’s square-toe brown sandal with a similar black turtleneck sweater and trouser combination from the designer for their Salon 01 Collection Preview.

Some of Huntington-Whiteley’s other favorite styles from the brand include their Stretch Sandals and BV Line Sandals.

To embrace the square toe trend, shop these similar styles below.

Click through this gallery to see Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s style evolution over the years. 

