Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wears the Fall’s Hottest Hue and Sleek Black Totême Boots for Coffee in London

When it comes to elevated style, the minimalist and neutral-hued ensembles of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley never fail to look effortlessly chic.

For a coffee run in London yesterday, the Rose Inc. founder teamed a timeless wool coat in a trendy chocolate brown hue over an elegant all-black look.

She wore the Annecy Coat in the Brown colorway from Totême. The outerwear piece features a wool and cashmere-blend construction with an open front and shawl collar. This coat currently is on sale for $803 and can be purchased on Ssense.com. The former Victoria Secret Angel opted for a black cashmere turtleneck sweater from The Bazilika underneath, which retails for $460 and can be purchased on its website, and styled it with a pair of the now sold-out Corza Pants from The Row, which previously retailed for $650.

She accessorized these luxury cold-weather basics with a pair of Edge sunglasses from Celine in the black colorway and a Hermès Constance bag in the black colorway with gold hardware.

For footwear, the entrepreneur finished off the outfit with the Totême Mid Heel Boot in a black colorway. These shoes feature an Italian calf leather construction, ankle-length shaft, pointed square toe and a thin 2.4-inch heel. They retail for $690 and are available for purchase on Toteme-studio.com.

Square-toe shoes are one of the model’s go-to footwear choices, and she is often seen wearing various silhouettes from Bottega Veneta. In October, she teamed the luxury label’s square-toe brown sandal with a similar black turtleneck sweater and trouser combination from the designer for their Salon 01 Collection Preview.

Some of Huntington-Whiteley’s other favorite styles from the brand include their Stretch Sandals and BV Line Sandals.

To embrace the square toe trend, shop these similar styles below.

