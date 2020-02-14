Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Thong Toe Sandals Are The Unlikely Hero of Her Ensemble

Rosie Huntington Whiteley’s on-trend ensemble for the Byredo store opening event last night deserves some special attention. For the occasion in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, the 32-year-old model was spotted wearing a minimalist, sharply tailored Bottega Venetta chocolate brown suit. The blazer had a deep V-neckline and a narrow belt that cinched at the waist. On the bottom, her trousers has a relaxed-fit silhouette, mimicking a jogger-style pant, especially when cuffed by the ankle straps of her sandals.

Speaking of, Whiteley opted to finish off the look with one of the most controversial and trendiest shoe styles of the moment: the high-heeled thong sandal. The model is wearing the Bottega Veneta Spiral Sandals in chocolate. The Italian-made shoe has a single diagonal strap over foot, as well as a toe ring. Together this achieves the thong look. The aforementioned ankle straps coil around the leg like a snake.

This sighting confirms that Whiteley continues to be among the avid wearers of this celebrity-beloved trend. Recently, the multi-hyphenate was spotted in another Bottega Veneta version of the silhouette twice: first in the white colorway while in Los Angeles and then again in the brown iteration of the same style in New York City.

Joining Whiteley, actress Kate Bosworth also chose to wear a more minimalist ensemble for the event. She styled an oversized white dress and a pair of short black heels, featuring silver crystal embellishment. Suited for the occasion, Bosworth accessorized the look with a Byredo handbag. The closed-toe pumps offer a similar aesthetic to this Gianvito Rossi crystal-embellished sandals that Whiteley wore a few weeks ago for the Hourglass launch party in London.

From these chic ensembles, these two shoe trends show no signs of slowing down for the season ahead.