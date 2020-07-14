Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Chunky Anklet Adds Glam to Her Slouchy ‘Boyfriend’ Shirt

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s style is a masterful combination of minimalistic appeal with a modern touch.

The model gave her 11.4 million Instagram followers a peek into her idea of a relaxed ensemble as she lounged outside yesterday evening. Huntington-Whiteley opted for a long-hemmed semi-sheer top, which she deemed a “boyfriend” shirt, for a pantless look over white briefs.

The British native then brought out a glam accent with her choice of a chunky gold anklet, which she matched to metallic layered bracelets as well.

Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since experienced a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. Nowadays, anklets serve as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home.

In May, Huntington-Whiteley also showed off her trendy anklet style to complement a fresh blush pink pedicure. On her Instagram channel, she told her followers that she “finally got round to painting my toes” amid her quarantine. In the shot, Huntington-Whiteley provided the ultimate cool-girl at-home style inspiration by dressing up her sweatpants with a dual-layered gold chain ankle on her right foot.

Watch on FN

Anklets aren’t the only retro trend that Huntington-Whiteley has tested out. The 33-year-old tends to stay on top of fashion’s top trends when it comes to both apparel and footwear. In February, for example, she was spotted at the Byredo store opening event in Los Angeles in a hit silhouette from celebrity-favorited brand Bottega Veneta. Her Italian-made, $1,220 chocolate Spiral sandals had a single diagonal strap over the foot, as well as a toe ring.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (L) and Kate Bosworth at the Byredo store opening in Los Angeles, Feb. 13. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel serves as an ambassador for Hourglass Cosmetics and Bulgari; she also signed on as Ugg’s first global women’s brand ambassador in 2016 and has starred in multiple campaigns for the cozy footwear line.

Recreate Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s easy glam look at home with these similar anklet styles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: ChainsPro Anklet, $11.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Missoma

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Barzel Gold Anklet, $13.

Flip through the gallery to find Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s sleek street style evolution.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes