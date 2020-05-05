Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Pairs Patriotic Nikes With $88 All-Black Leggings

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday showing off their coordinating couple style.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Feb. 9. CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Both matching in all-black ensembles, Statham covered up in long-sleeves and sweats. Huntington-Whiteley echoed his look with a black tank and a light jacket tied around her $88 Alo Yoga leggings.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham out and about in Los Angeles, May 4. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

A closer look at Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (L) and Jason Statham’s Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

While Statham went for classic black and white Nikes, his wife spruced up her darker ensemble with red, white and blue Nikes. The Nike Free Metcon 3 combines a flexible sole with a wide heel for stability and support, best suited for training and high-intensity exercises. With foam cushioning for comfortability, Huntington-Whiteley’s choice of colorway retails for $120 at Nike.com.

Nike Free Metcon 3 CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Though the model dressed down for the couple’s outing, she tends to stay on top of fashion’s top trends when it comes to both apparel and footwear. In February, for example, she was spotted at the Byredo store opening event in Los Angeles in a hit silhouette from celebrity-favorited brand Bottega Veneta. Her Italian-made $1,220 chocolate Spiral sandals had a single diagonal strap over the foot, as well as a toe ring.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (L) and Kate Bosworth at the Byredo store opening in Los Angeles, Feb. 13. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel serves as an ambassador for Hourglass Cosmetics and Bulgari; she also signed on as Ugg’s first-ever global women’s brand ambassador in 2016 and has starred in multiple campaigns for the cozy footwear line.

