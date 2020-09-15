Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Redefines Mom Jeans in a Oversize Jacket & Trendy Sandals

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave mom jeans a whole new meaning with her off-duty look of the day.

Taking to her Instagram Stories this morning to show off her outfit, the British model gave her almost 12 million followers a peek into her everyday style. The outfit teamed a classic white T-shirt with an oversize neutral jacket, all layered over the chicest pair of dark wash straight jeans.

She accented the look by matching her designer handbag to a pair of trending, celeb-favorited heels.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses for a quick mirror selfie in her outfit of the day, Sept. 15. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley/Instagram

Resembling pairs from none other than Bottega Veneta, Huntington-Whiteley’s square-toe style came with smooth leather straps and a 3.5-inch curved heel, finished off with a rubber-injected leather sole for added comfortability and cushioning. Similar colorways of the Stretch sandals can be found for $790 at BottegaVeneta.com.

Bottega Veneta Stretch sandals in Saddle. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta’s footwear has quickly become the brand of the summer when it comes to must-have sandals. With many of Bottega Veneta’s styles feature trending elements such as square-toe fronts and thong-toe finishes, the silhouettes keep up with growing revitalizations of ’90s-inspired designs that are sweeping the street style world. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner in addition to Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Kourtney Kardashian and more, the Italian brand has risen the ranks as a top label for “It” girls across all industries.

As for Huntington-Whiteley herself, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel tends to stay on top of fashion’s top trends when it comes to both apparel and footwear. Her go-to footwear move? Anklets. The model has an affliction for a chic anklet for both her casual off-duty styles and her dressier red carpet affairs, also falling in line with the regrowth of styles from the 1990s. She serves as an ambassador for Hourglass Cosmetics and Bulgari; she also signed on as Ugg’s first global women’s brand ambassador in 2016 and has starred in multiple campaigns for the cozy footwear line.

