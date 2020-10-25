Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Styles Cozy Camel Pieces With These Exclusive Lug Sole Knee-High Boots for Fall

While out on a daytime stroll, model-turned-entrepreneur Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared another timeless, polished ensemble for fall and paired it with one of this season’s hottest boot styles.

Whiteley wore cold-weather camel basics from Totême, opting for the brand’s Ravenna Roll-Neck Jumper in a pale gray colorway. The sweater retails for $420 and is available for purchase on Farfetch.com. She paired it with the Terlago Oversized Belted Wool-Blend Coat from the label.

To accessorize the look, the Victoria Secret alumna chose a Loewe Black Flamenco clutch, which retails for $2,250 on Ssense.com, a pair of Saint Laurent Mica sunglasses in the black colorway, and two-toned gold and silver jewelry.

For shoes, the Rose Inc. founder opted for a pair of the Gia x Pernille Teisbaek Tubular Combat Boots. These boots feature a 100% leather, pull-on construction with a knee-high silhouette and a chunky, lugged sole, which are among two of this season’s biggest footwear trends. This style is part of an exclusive collaboration between the Italian footwear label, Gia Couture, and Danish influencer, Pernille Teisbaek. They retail for $580 and are still available for purchase on Modaoperandi.com.

Prior to this cold-weather shoe sighting, strappy sandals appeared to be the model’s go-to shoe style. She frequently is spotted in various silhouettes from the fellow Italian luxury label, Bottega Veneta. In September, the model shared how she paired the brand’s BV Line sandal with a simple T-shirt dress and their Stretch sandals with a pair of jeans and a Fendi Peekaboo handbag.

To embrace the chunky sole boot trend, shop these inspired styles below.

To Buy: Vagabond Cosmo 2.0 Combat Boots, $195.

To Buy: Dr. Martens Rometty Boots, $199.

To Buy: Dirty Laundry Vandal Combat Boots, $70.

