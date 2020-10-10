Rosie Huntington Whiteley Gives a Peek at Her Chocolate Sandals With Square Toes & Barely-There Straps

While at the Bottega Veneta Salon 01 presentation in London, Rosie Huntington Whiteley stepped out in this effortlessly chic neutral look with pieces from the luxury brand’s new collection. The model wore both the Bottega Veneta Techno-Knit Turtleneck Top and Wool Tailored Trousers in the black colorway. She paired these elevated basics with the brand’s $5,060 Double Breasted Coat in the Cumin colorway.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the Bottega Veneta Salon 01 Collection Preview in London on Oct. 9. CREDIT: Hewitt/McLees / SplashNews.com

To accessorize the outfit, the Victoria Secret alumna opted for the Italian designer label’s The Pouch Chain shoulder bag in the black colorway with a two-toned Gourmette chain necklace and Coiled hoop earrings. This coveted handbag retails for $3,600 and is available for purchase on BottegaVeneta.com.

Here’s a closer look at the shoes. CREDIT: Hewitt/McLees / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the Rose Inc. founder finished off the ensemble with the beloved Bottega Veneta square-toe thong sandals in the brown colorway. These shoes are from the brand’s pre-fall 2020 collection and feature chocolate-hued leather construction with a 3.5-inch heel and strappy silhouette. They retail for $930 and are available for purchase on Net-a-porter.com.

Bottega Veneta sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses for a quick mirror selfie in her outfit of the day, Sept. 15. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley/Instagram

Bottega Veneta appears to be one of the multi-hyphenate’s go-to shoe brands. Last September, she styled the label’s Stretch sandals in the Saddle colorway with a pair of blue denim jeans, a white top, an oversized beige shacket, and a Fendi Peekaboo handbag. These shoes retail for $790 and are available for purchase on BottegaVeneta.com.

The designer boasts several celebrity fans who are frequently spotted in their various footwear silhouettes. Recently, Olivia Culpo was spotted styling these same shoes also with blue jeans, white tee, and the Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette Bag.

From these sightings, it seems that this trending label’s accessories have become modern staples that elevate any ensemble.

To embrace the square-toe sandal trend, try out these similar styles below.

To Buy: Villa Rouge Vera Sandals, $150.

To Buy: Steve Madden Necture Sandals, $42.

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Ivelle Sandals, $35.

