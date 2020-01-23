Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Crystal-Covered Gianvito Rossi Sandals Are the Ultimate Party Shoes

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a little black dress and the sparkliest sandals to the Hourglass launch party at the Connaught Hotel in London on Wednesday night.

The model sported a glittery black Alexandre Vauthier dress with long sleeves and a high slit. The one-shouldered style can be purchased now at Saksfifthavenue.com sans sparkle for $1,775.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in an Alexandre Vauthier dress and Gianvito Rossi sandals on Jan. 22. CREDIT: Shutterstock

But the real party was on Huntington-Whiteley’s feet. The “Mad Max: Fury Road” star completed her look with pointed-toe sandals from Gianvito Rossi.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in an Alexandre Vauthier dress and Gianvito Rossi sandals on Jan. 22. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Gianvito Rossi sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Called the Camnero, the silhouette chosen by Huntington-Whiteley has crystal embellishment on the straps for a jewelrylike appearance, with a tie accent at the ankle and a 4-inch stiletto heel. Net-a-Porter.com has the Gianvito Rossi Camnero in stock now for $1,295.

Gianvito Rossi Camnero. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Huntington-Whiteley was spotted exiting her London hotel this morning in another stylish ensemble. The Brit wore a tan coat layered over a white top and camel-colored trousers. She completed the neutral look with strappy sandals.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley leaving her London hotel on Jan. 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Huntington-Whiteley puts together her standout looks with the assistance of stylist Emma Jade Morrison, who also works with Emily Ratajkowski, Madeline Brewer and Martha Hunt. The star is herself no stranger to the fashion space, since she has walked runways and starred in ad campaigns for top brands such as Versace, Balmain and Jimmy Choo.

Click through the gallery to see how Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s style has evolved over the years.

