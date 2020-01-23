Sign up for our newsletter today!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Crystal-Covered Gianvito Rossi Sandals Are the Ultimate Party Shoes

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
November 2019
October 2019
July 2019
May 2019
View Gallery 83 Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a little black dress and the sparkliest sandals to the Hourglass launch party at the Connaught Hotel in London on Wednesday night.

The model sported a glittery black Alexandre Vauthier dress with long sleeves and a high slit. The one-shouldered style can be purchased now at Saksfifthavenue.com sans sparkle for $1,775.

Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyHourglass launch party, Connaught Hotel, London, UK - 22 Jan 2020Wearing Alexandre Vauthier, Shoes by Gianvito Rossi, rosie hw, little black dress, sparkly sandals,Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyHourglass launch party, Connaught Hotel, London, UK - 22 Jan 2020Wearing Alexandre Vauthier, Shoes by Gianvito Rossi
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in an Alexandre Vauthier dress and Gianvito Rossi sandals on Jan. 22.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

But the real party was on Huntington-Whiteley’s feet. The “Mad Max: Fury Road” star completed her look with pointed-toe sandals from Gianvito Rossi.

Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyHourglass launch party, Connaught Hotel, London, UK - 22 Jan 2020Wearing Alexandre Vauthier, Shoes by Gianvito Rossi, rosie hw, little black dress, sparkly sandals,
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in an Alexandre Vauthier dress and Gianvito Rossi sandals on Jan. 22.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
rosie hw, rosie huntington whiteley, sandals, gianvito rossi shoes, toes, pedicure, street style, london, january 2020
A closer look at Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Gianvito Rossi sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Called the Camnero, the silhouette chosen by Huntington-Whiteley has crystal embellishment on the straps for a jewelrylike appearance, with a tie accent at the ankle and a 4-inch stiletto heel. Net-a-Porter.com has the Gianvito Rossi Camnero in stock now for $1,295.

Related

The 7 Most Beautiful Shoes From Paris Couture Week Spring 2020

Bella Hadid Wore Amina Muaddi's 'Favorite Shoes' on the Alexandre Vauthier Runway

Kate Middleton Wears Head-to-Toe Red in a Sparkling Gown & Pointed Pumps at Buckingham Palace

Gianvito Rossi Camnero
Gianvito Rossi Camnero.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter
Buy: Gianvito Rossi Camnero $1,295
Buy it

Huntington-Whiteley was spotted exiting her London hotel this morning in another stylish ensemble. The Brit wore a tan coat layered over a white top and camel-colored trousers. She completed the neutral look with strappy sandals.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley leaving her London hotelRosie Huntington-Whiteley, tan pantsuit, sandals, out and about, London, UK - 23 Jan 2020
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley leaving her London hotel on Jan. 23.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Huntington-Whiteley puts together her standout looks with the assistance of stylist Emma Jade Morrison, who also works with Emily Ratajkowski, Madeline Brewer and Martha Hunt. The star is herself no stranger to the fashion space, since she has walked runways and starred in ad campaigns for top brands such as Versace, Balmain and Jimmy Choo.

Click through the gallery to see how Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s style has evolved over the years.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

How Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Style Has Evolved Over the Years

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Does the Square-Toe Trend in a Chocolaty Bottega Veneta Look

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Models Crystal-Covered Prada Sandals in Chilly NYC

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad