Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Balmain Blazer and Chic Mesh Heels Prove You Can Still Dress Up This Fall

While in London on Friday, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley combined neutral, tailored basics to create a chic daytime look that proves dressing up is still a thing this fall. For this timeless ensemble, she styled statement designer pieces from Balmain and Aquazzura with luxurious basics from an “It’ girl-beloved brand.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 16: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley seen leaving The Ham Yard Hotel on October 16, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Boland/Getty Images) CREDIT: @davebenett/Getty Images

The Victoria Secret alum wore a $3,395 Balmain Wool & Cashmere Jacket from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection. It features a double-breasted silhouette with gold hardware on the buttons and deep, open side pockets. She paired the outerwear piece with a merino wool knit turtleneck sweater and zipper-cuffed leggings from Wardrobe.NYC. The roll-neck top retails for $450 and is available for purchase on matchesfashion.com. The pants retail for $400 and are available on mytheresa.com.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley seen leaving The Ham Yard Hotel on October 16, 2020 in London, England. CREDIT: @davebenett/Getty Images

Watch on FN

For accessories, the Rose Inc. founder opted for this $3,600 Balmain 1945 bag in the black and white monogram colorway. She shows how this on-trend baguette-style shoulder bag also doubles as a large clutch for more casual looks. As for footwear, the model wore a pair of the now sold-out Aquazzura Shiva Mesh pumps in the black colorway. They feature mesh panels with a leather lining, a pointed-toe, and a 4-inch stiletto heel. The brand’s Savoy mesh cutout pumps offer a similar look and retail for $795 on farfetch.com.

She chose two-toned gold and silver hardware jewelry from Jessica McCormack to polish off the ensemble.

Huntington-Whiteley this sleek, neutral-toned ensemble has proven to be the 33-year-old’s go-to outfit and often pairs them with shoes from Bottega Veneta, a brand also known for their mesh heels. Recently, she was spotted in the Italian luxury label’s Stretch sandals in the Saddle colorway as well as their BV line sandals to elevate a casual ensemble.

To channel the model’s effortlessly chic look, shop these similar mesh pumps below.

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Tasha Pumps, $158.

To Buy: BCBGMaxazria Juillet Pumps, $120.

To Buy: Banana Republic Madison Mesh Pump, $64.

Click through this gallery to see Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s style evolution over the years.