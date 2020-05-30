Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Makes Anklets Cool Again With Sweats and a Fresh Pedicure

Rosie Huntington-Whitely is bringing back a major ’90s trend in a way only she could.

The British native showed off a fresh blush pink pedicure last night on her Instagram channel, telling her 11.3 million followers that she “finally got round to painting my toes.”

In the shot, Huntington-Whiteley provided the ultimate cool-girl at-home style inspiration by dressing up her sweatpants with a dual-layered gold chain ankle on her right foot.

Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the end of the 20th century and have since experienced a revamp in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s-style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. Nowadays, anklets serve as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble even when going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home.

Just yesterday, Huntington-Whiteley’s fellow model Bella Hadid followed suit by adding a pearl layered anklet to her at-home photo shoot. As she showed off her new Fenty glasses courtesy of Rihanna’s brand, the white accents of her jewelry balanced the neon green tones of her look and brought a glam touch.

Anklets aren’t the only retro trend that Huntington-Whiteley has tested out. The 33-year-old tends to stay on top of fashion’s top trends when it comes to both apparel and footwear. In February, for example, she was spotted at the Byredo store opening event in Los Angeles in a hit silhouette from celebrity-favorited brand Bottega Veneta. Her Italian-made $1,220 chocolate Spiral sandals had a single diagonal strap over the foot, as well as a toe ring.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (L) and Kate Bosworth at the Byredo store opening in Los Angeles, Feb. 13. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel serves as an ambassador for Hourglass Cosmetics and Bulgari; she also signed on as Ugg’s first-ever global women’s brand ambassador in 2016 and has starred in multiple campaigns for the cozy footwear line.

To achieve Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s cool-girl style, shop these similar anklets.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: 14K Gold Ankle Bracelet, $260 (was $520).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: ChainsPro Anklet, $11.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Barzel Gold Anklet, $13.

Click through the gallery to find more of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s top style moments over the years.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.