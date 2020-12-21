×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Rosalía Dresses Up Sweats And Prada Sneakers With The Season’s Chicest Outerwear

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Rosalia is seen with new hair style leaving salon in West Hollywood
Gwyneth Paltrow
Pippa Middleton
Reese Witherspoon
Julianne Hough
View Gallery 7 Images

With her effortless styling of this season’s hottest trends, Rosalía further confirms why the fashion world has been captivated by the artist since the beginning of 2020. On Saturday, the “TKN” singer was spotted leaving a hair salon in West Hollywood, Calif. wearing a head-to-toe brown ensemble with bright white designer sneakers and matching accessories.

Rosalia is seen with new hair style leaving salon in West Hollywood. 19 Dec 2020 Pictured: Rosalia. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722049_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Rosalia leaving a hair salon on Dec. 19 in West Hollywood.
CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA
Leaning into this year’s matching sweatsuit trend, the Spanish native styled a chocolate-colored round neck sweatshirt with jogger pants in a slightly lighter hue.

Rosalia is seen with new hair style leaving salon in West Hollywood. 19 Dec 2020 Pictured: Rosalia. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722049_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA

To elevate the loungewear staples, the award-winning songwriter layered a Matrix-inspired leather trench over the top. Her coat features a classic double-breasted silhouette and a midi length with a self-tie belt along the waist. This faux leather version from Low Classic offers a cruelty-free option for a similar look. It retails for $560 and is available for purchase on modaoperandi.com.

Related

Bella Hadid Demonstrates How to Create a 3-Layered Outfit for Winter With Prada Loafers 

Kendall Jenner Turns Into 'Spider Girl' in High-Rise Leggings & 2020's Biggest Boot Trend

Prada and Adidas Celebrate Competitive Sailing With the New Luna Rossa 21 Sneaker

Prada-Sneakers
Here’s a closer look at the Prada sneakers.
CREDIT: Moda Operandi

Watch on FN

For footwear, the artist teamed the cold-weather ensemble with the Prada Leather and Rubber Platform sneakers. These chunky shoes feature Italian leather construction with a stacked sole, bungee-style laces, and signature utilitarian accents, including a logo-embossed velcro detail on the heel tab. They retail for $845 and are still available in select sizes for purchase on modaoperandi.com.

Rosalía matched her eyewear to her shoes with a pair of white square-framed sunglasses that featured coordinating brown lens and complete her ensemble with a protective face mask.

Like the Grammy-winning artist, Rihanna also has shown her affinity for these Italian luxury sneakers and, similarly, wore them with a matching sweatsuit and a brown coat. Other stylish celebrities, from Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa to Jennifer Lopez and Heidi Klum, often are spotted in chunky sneakers – whether it’s to elevate a casual look or transition it for nighttime.

To embrace the chunky sneaker trend, shop similar options below.

Adidas-Falcon-Sneakers

To Buy: Adidas Falcon Sneakers, $67.

K-Swiss-Chunky-Sneaker

To Buy: K-Swiss Chunky Sneakers, $75.

Skechers-Rovina-Sneaker

To Buy: Skechers Rovina Sneakers, $70.

Click through this gallery to see how celebrities wear these cult-favorite sneakers

Photo of children playing after receiving Sponsored By Soles4Souls

Helping Millions Find Their Footing

In an incredibly challenging year, Soles4Souls has continued to create sustainable jobs and provide relief in 2020.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad