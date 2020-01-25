How Rosalía Is Emerging as One of Fashion’s Favorite New Musical Artists

Rosalía at the AstroWorld Festival in Nov. 2019

Rosalía is on a roll. After scooping up album of the year for her sophomore soundtrack “El Mal Querer” at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards in November, she released a music video for her single “Juro Que” this week. The Spanish pop star is also making fashion headlines.



Earlier this month, when she was spotted hanging out with Kylie Jenner, the “Malamente” singer was clad in a Louis Vuitton-inspired jumpsuit from @imran_potato, a bootleg streetwear designer with a cult following.

Rosalía was also seen in a pair of blinged-out sneakers from the sustainable and edgy American fashion brand Collina Strada.

The singer is part of a new crop of Latin American musicians redefining music and style — she’s worked with J Balvin, who was named the 2019 FNAA Style Influencer of the Year. She recently teamed up with celebrity stylist Samantha Burkhart.

Burkhart, who also styles Billie Eilish, Poppy and Sia, is known for dressing her clients in playful clothes with a dark edge.

Want more?

Khloé Kardashian Elevates Her Canadian Tuxedo With Rainbow Python-Print Louboutins

Eye-Catching Colors & Unusual Silhouettes Are Trending on the Streets of Paris Couture Week

Taylor Swift Gives Winter Style a Fashion Twist in Monochromatic Plaid for ‘Miss Americana’ Premiere