Rosalía Is Red Hot in Latex Bodysuit and Matching Platforms For Cameo in Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ Music Video

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion weren’t the only stars in Cardi’s “WAP” music video. Released late Thursday night, fans were surprised to see multiple cameos in the video. Featuring an all-female cast, Normani, Kylie Jenner, Mulatto, Rubi Rose, Sukihana and Rosalía all made appearances.

While Jenner made a statement in a head-to-toe leopard-print ensemble by Rey Ortiz, Rosalía equally wowed in a red latex outfit where she showed off her Flamenco dancing skills.

Inspired by her Spanish roots, Rosalía was seen in a custom Venus Prototype Latex look. Styled by Samantha Burkhart, the “TKN” singer wore head-to-toe red latex material, which also covered her sky-high platform heels. For her hair, done by Jesus Guerrero and Rikki Gajda, braids can be seen stacked in layers on top her head that is reminiscent of a Montera hat. If you look closely, Rosalía’s nails are adorned with charms.

In “WAP,” Cardi B marks her first release since her 2019 platinum-certified single “Press.” And in the fashion-focused video, both Megan The Stallion and Cardi can been seen in five different looks. Cardi B’s stylist Kollin Karter and Megan Thee Stallion’s stylist EJ King joined forces and the outcome was highly-praised on social media. The custom ensembles came from designers such as Mugler, Nicolas Jebran and Bryan Hearns.

