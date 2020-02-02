Roger Vivier Launches a Magical Video With Help From a Star-Studded Guest List

You won’t believe your eyes in Roger Vivier’s newest video.

The designer tapped Christina Ricci and Dianna Agron for a short film featuring the brand’s spring ’20 collection.

The clip shows Ricci as a magician putting on a show to a well-dressed crowd, including Agron in Belle Vivier heels. Taking interest in the shoes, Ricci picks Agron to be featured in an act where she will be sawed in half; the act is just a ruse, though for Ricci to steal the glittering pumps and add them to her own collection of styles.

Ricci attended the launch for “Abracashoes” Thursday at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress along with a set of metallic silver shoes from the brand.

Joining the “Penelope” star was AnnaSophia Robb, who sparkled in a pink dress from The Vampire’s Wife matched to Roger Vivier heels with a sculpted vamp and silver accents.

“Roger Vivier is such an established brand and I feel like they’ve continued to make classic styles with a modern fun twist,” Robb told FN at the event. “I also feel like they don’t take themselves too seriously because oftentimes fashion can be something that is so somber but it’s a luxury, it’s a beauty, it’s an art.”

When asked if she had ever had a pair of shoes stolen like Agron’s in the video, Robb said: “I’ve never had a pair stolen but I was never able to keep any shoes from ‘The Carrie Diaries’ which is so sad because I have size 5 feet and they made these Manolo Blahniks that were size 4.5 just for me and I never got to keep them.”

Also in attendance at the mystical launch was “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney, who wore a glittering Yves Saint Laurent asymmetrical dress with black pumps.

“I’ve always loved [Roger Vivier’s] fun designs; you have classic chic styles but also they’re fun with sparkles and really cool details,” Sweeney told FN. “That just embraces any type of person at any time. You can see it be worn in a classic magazine or you can see it on the runway because they’re just beautiful pieces that can go with any time, any person, any day.”

“I’ve always been one for sparkles,” she added. Sweeney didn’t grow up wearing heels, though, and she used to not even be allowed to wear them. Her first instance wearing a lifted style was in eighth grade: “They were the heeled Converse wore and I got made fun of so bad because I’m so short and then all of a sudden I show up in these wedge Converse.”

Roger Vivier creative director Gherardo Felloni reflected on how things have changed in his second year with the brand.

“Now I’m more confident because the image that I would love to communicate to people is clear, and everybody has understood,” Felloni told FN. “So for me, it’s easier to grow this thing.”