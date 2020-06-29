Rob Kardashian Shows Off His New Look in Relaxed Sweats & Air Jordans

Rob Kardashian made a triumphant return to his own Instagram page last night with a series of photos from Khloe Kardashian’s birthday celebrations.

The media personality, who hadn’t posted a full-body image of himself since November 2019, took to the social media app to show off his new look. For his sister’s birthday, the 33-year-old kept it cool in a zip-up hoodie over a black t-shirt and slouchy black jeans.

On his feet, Rob continued the monochromatic vibe with his choice of Air Jordan sneakers.

The style worn by Rob was the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Bred” iteration, which could be spotted in his photos with sister Kourtney Kardashian as well as with Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson. The all-black colorway includes touches of red and white across the laces, tongue and outsole. Also known as the “Black Cement 4,” the sneaker released in May 2019 with a price tag of $200. Nowadays, the style is available on the resale market price anywhere from $271 to $450 on StockX.com.

Before this weekend, the most recent photo that the entrepreneur shared of himself was back on Halloween 2019. Posing alongside mom Kris Jenner, Rob modeled pieces from his own brand, Halfway Dead, along with the same choice of black, red and white Air Jordans.

In addition to a few appearances on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Rob Kardashian has made a name for himself with his sock brand, called Arthur George. Founded in 2012, the line offers standout styles for adults as well as kids, with pairs coming all different prints and colors. Then in 2019, he launched Halfway Dead, a street style brand that offers on-trend pieces as well as affordable face masks.

