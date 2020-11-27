Rita Ora’s Birthday Suit Includes a Metallic Top, Latex Leggings & These On-Trend Heels

Rita Ora rang in her milestone 30th birthday in glam fashion this week.

Celebrating the big day, the “Girls” singer pulled together at-home festivities as she dressed up for the occasion in a mix of standout pieces. Up top, Ora layered a puff-sleeve silver wrap top with coordinating chunky silver jewelry, all teamed with slick black latex leggings on the bottom.

As for footwear, the musician continued her sleek attire in pointed-toe lace up booties, set atop a lifted stiletto heel for an added boost of height.

Combat boots, work boots and lace-up footwear are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada, Bottega Veneta and, of course, Dr. Martens, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with a grungy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Kylie Jenner, J-Lo, Gwen Stefani and more major stars.

Beyond her chart-topping music career, Ora also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo. Most recently, Rita Ora was one of the few stars to attend Fendi’s in-person spring ’21 show during Milan Fashion Week.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic street style. She has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. This year, she also announced a partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann. And if that wasn’t enough, just last week, Ora joined forces with ShoeDazzle for a series of fall footwear styles that all retail for under $100. Coming with everything from thigh-high boots to trending utilitarian styles, the pairs can be found at ShoeDazzle.com with wallet-friendly price tags.

