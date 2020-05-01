Rita Ora Ventures Outdoors in Bright Yellow Sweats, Baseball Tee + Her Go-To Adidas

Rita Ora is bringing the sunshine to your week with her colorful relaxed ensemble.

The “How to Be Lonely” singer caught a breath of fresh air out in a greenery-filled scene before the rain started in London last night. She stepped outside wearing a graphic red-and-white baseball T-shirt printed with a New York magazine cover boasting “Good News About Sex.” She matched the yellow of her top to low-rise sweatpants inspired by Woodstock from the “Peanuts” comic strip.

For the excursion, Ora kept her feet covered in her go-to workout sneakers: her Adidas UltraBoost 20 “Triple Black” running shoes. The sneakers feature Primeknit uppers for a supportive fit, with an elastane heel for added mobility in the ankle and Achilles tendon. Finished with a Boost midsole for optimal energy return in every step, the UltraBoost 20 are designed for a run or circuit workout indoors or out.

Ora’s colorway is now available for $180 at Adidas.com.

Earlier in March, the 29-year-old star joined forces with the United Nations Foundation and the World Health Organization to launch the #StopTheSpread campaign. Together, they produced merchandise with all proceeds going directly to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Beyond her chart-topping music career, Rita Ora also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic off-duty style. She has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. Recently, she announced an upcoming partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann.

