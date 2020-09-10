Rita Ora Wows in a Leopard Print Dress and the Wildest Thigh-High Pocket Boots

Rita Ora may have just worn her wildest look to date.

The “Let You Love Me” songstress posed for German-American brand Marcell von Berlin this morning in pieces from the label’s fall ’20 collection that just dropped this week. As seen on her Instagram Stories, Ora modeled the brand’s Bodycon Puff Sleeve dress, a design coated in black, blue and white leopard print atop a shortened hemline; the number retails for close to $500 on the brand’s website.

As for footwear, the singer continued her bold printed look down into standout thigh-high boots.

Rita Ora poses in a head to toe Marcell Von Berlin printed look, Sept. 10. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rita Ora/Instagram

The Printed Overknees pair highlights a mix of standout animal prints from cheetah to even a sketched leopard head atop a smooth white upper and a contrasting black block heel. Set with a pointed-toe front, the style is finished off with a unique pocket attached across the knee with a zippered closure for hands-free storage and an incomparable twist. Similar colorways of the tall boots can be found for approximately $1,420 at MarcellvonBerlin.com.

Marcell von Berlin Overknees Printed boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Marcell von Berlin

Beyond her chart-topping music career, Ora also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo.

When she isn’t in bold boots or standout styles from her own line, the “For You” songstress opts for casual designs from Nike and Adidas as well as Gucci, Prada, Courrèges and more top fashion powerhouses. Oftentimes for her at-home workouts and off-duty style, the British native opts for the brand’s UltraBoost 20 “Triple Black” running shoes. The monochromatic sneakers feature Primeknit uppers for a supportive fit, with an elastane heel for added mobility in the ankle and Achilles tendon.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic street style. She has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. This year, she announced a partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann.

Click through the gallery now to discover more of Rita Ora’s most memorable street style moments throughout the years.