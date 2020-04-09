Rita Ora Repeats Workout Look With Sports Bra, Leggings + All-Black Adidas Sneakers

Rita Ora recycled a sleek gym look as she exercised on her Instagram Stories Wednesday.

The 29-year-old pop star worked up a sweat while clad in a Lululemon ensemble. She chose the yoga label’s Ebb to Street sports bra (marked down on the brand’s site from $59 to $39) and the Align leggings, which sell for $98 on Lululemon.com. The “Let You Love Me” singer wore a pair of smiley face-adorned Marc Jacobs socks over her leggings.

For footwear, Ora was clad in the Adidas UltraBoost 20. The shoes have a knit upper with a stitched-in support base, a soft elastane heel and responsive cushioning. The style is available to purchase now for $180 at Adidas.com.

CREDIT: Adidas

On April 1, the Giuseppe Zanotti collaborator posed in the same ensemble on her Instagram grid. She was seen stretching in the look and captioned her post, “🌹🦍 follow me on @tiktok @ritaora.”

When it comes to footwear, Ora often can be found in designer styles from the likes of Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin and Paris Texas. The “Black Widow” hit maker is also a fan of sneakers from brands such as Nike and Vans.

Below, we’ve rounded up more all-black sneakers that offer a look similar to the pair chosen by Ora — and all are priced at $100 or less.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Nike Todos, $45 was $60.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: New Balance 608v5 Cross Trainer, $52 to $70.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Asics GT-1000 8, $85.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see Rita Ora’s top 10 street style moments.

Want more?

Rita Ora Makes Lacy PJ Shorts + Knee-High Rain Boots Look Surprisingly Chic

Rita Ora Goes Edgy in Vinyl, Sheer Pants With Peekaboo Legs and 5-Inch Heels