Rita Ora Adds Some Glam to Her Sports Bra & Leggings Look With Layered Gold Necklaces

Rita Ora is letting fans in on her workout routine.

The 29-year-old “Your Song” songstress took to Instagram today to show off her latest gym look, a white sports bra and blush-colored leggings, teamed with white ankle socks. To complete her outfit, Ora sported layered gold necklaces, including multiple chains and a pendant reading “daddy.”

“Keep moving,” the “Carry On” entertainer captioned her Instagram post. She received over 300,000 likes on her post within the first four hours.

This is not the first time that Ora has taken to social media to show off her workout style. For instance, on April 1, the “Ritual” singer shared her post-workout routine on Instagram. She stretched out on a yoga mat wearing a black sports bra and pale blue high-waisted leggings. Ora finished off the ensemble with all-black Adidas Ultraboost sneakers.

“🌹🦍 follow me on @tiktok @ritaora,” she captioned an Instagram post from the workout session.

When it comes to her gym wardrobe, the “Let You Love Me” hit maker tends to stick with sports bra and leggings combos. With regard to footwear, Ora doesn’t appear to be particularly loyal to any one brand, as she has in recent months laced up in pairs from the likes of Adidas, Asics and Nike.

Ora unsurprisingly tends to swap her sneakers for designer footwear when it comes to parties, awards shows and other public appearances. In the past, the British beauty has selected pairs from an array of high-end brands — among them Brian Atwood, Miu Miu, Atelier Versace and Sophia Webster — for the red carpet. In addition, the alum of the “Fifty Shades of Grey” film franchise is a big fan of Giuseppe Zanotti, with whom she collaborated on a capsule collection in 2019.

“The silhouettes are so kind of delicate but still hard, and I felt like my contribution to this collab was bringing that kind of hard energy, [this] sexiness and feeling powerful,” Ora told FN of the collection, revealing that she wore heels for the first time when she was just 6 or so years old, when she tested out a pair of her mom’s.

Click through the gallery for a look at 10 of Rita Ora’s best street style moments through the years.