Rita Ora Stretches in a Thin-Strap Sports Bra, Leggings + Adidas Sneakers After Workout

Rita Ora is making sure to stay active and centered throughout the rampant health crisis surrounding the coronavirus.

The “Ritual” singer shared her post-workout routine on Instagram with her 16.1 million followers yesterday, stretching on a yoga mat inside her home wearing a thin-strap black sports bra and pale blue high-waisted leggings. She tucked the hem of her full-length leggings into crew socks and matching all-black sneakers.

Her Adidas UltraBoost 20 “Triple Black” running shoes layer Primeknit uppers for a supportive fit with an elastane heel for added mobility in the ankle and Achilles tendon. Finished off with a Boost midsole for optimal energy return on every step, the style makes for a perfect pair for a run or circuit workout indoor or out.

Ora’s colorway retails currently for $180 at Adidas.com.

Earlier in March, the “How to Be Lonely” singer joined forces with the United Nations Foundation and the World Health Organization to launch the #StopTheSpread merchandise campaign. Together, Ora and the two organizations created an instruction page from WHO with best practices to stop the spread of COVID-19. They also produced merchandise with all proceeds going directly to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Ora’s experience in the footwear industry goes beyond chic off-duty style. She has been a longtime Adidas partner, and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. Recently, she announced an upcoming partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann.

For sneakers that will support your own at-home gym routine, check out these all-black picks.

To Buy: Under Armour Charged Asset 8 Running Shoes, $68

To Buy: No Bull Trainers, $129

To Buy: New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Shoes, $42 was $65

