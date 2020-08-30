Rita Ora Stuns in Glittering Silver Number for First Concert Since Lockdown

For the first time since London’s lockdown in March, Rita Ora has had the chance to perform onstage. The singer’s return to performing was for a UNICEF concert.

The “Let You Love Me” singer wore a glittering silver floor-length skirt with a matching one-shoulder tube top for her performance, where they raised $1.5 million for the organization. The 29-year-old artist added a delicate diamond necklace and dangly earrings to the ensemble. Her blonde locks were pulled back in a tight top knot. Her footwear, however, was covered during her performance.

“So happy to perform last night for @unicef, such a pleasure to be able to sing on a stage again after lockdown for such a good cause!!! 1.5 million raised for #Unicef!!! Thanks for making me feel like an angel!!! ✨✨” Ora captioned an Instagram post from the event.

Before the show, Ora made an appearance on the UNICEF Gala red carpet in Capri wearing a sheer floral Ralph and Russo number with strappy silver heels.

This summer for her off-duty looks, Ora has taken to giving her patterned apparel a little extra love wearing a zebra-strip cutout and tie-front crop top to leave her home in London. Before that, she wore an Adidas tie-dye hoodie and Three Stripes biker shorts in Los Angeles.

Beyond her chart-topping music career, Ora also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic off-duty style. She was a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. Just a few months ago, she announced an upcoming partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann.

The Superstar isn’t the only sneaker from Adidas that you can find Ora in on the regular. Oftentimes for her at-home workouts, she opts for the brand’s Ultra Boost 20 “Triple Black” running shoes. The monochromatic sneakers feature Primeknit uppers for a supportive fit, with an elastane heel for added mobility in the ankle and Achilles tendon. Finished with a Boost midsole for energy return in every step, the Ultra Boost 20 are designed for a run or circuit workout.

