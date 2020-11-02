Rita Ora Turns Into a ‘Devil Gardener’ in a Mesh Panel Catsuit & Sleek Heels for Halloween

Rita Ora was planning on taking things easy this Halloween but the singer couldn’t hold back her bold style.

Explaining on Instagram that she “saw everyone’s outfits and got fomo,” the “For You” singer broke out a series of daring pieces to become a “devil gardener who drinks tea alone.” The unique costume teamed a mesh and latex-paneled red catsuit with chain-link horns and the tallest pair of cherry stiletto heels.

The peek-a-boo PVC heels bear resemblance to Gianvito Rossi’s Plexi pumps, a 4-inch stiletto available for $815 on the brand’s website.

While Ora had her Halloween fun, it didn’t last for too long. The British singer took to social media once more last night to share her post-costume ensemble in a cozy sweatshirt and sweatpants with chunky New Balance kicks.

Beyond her chart-topping music career, Ora also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo. Most recently, she was one of the few stars to attend Fendi’s in-person spring ’21 show during Milan Fashion Week.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic street style. She has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. This year, she also announced a partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann. And if that wasn’t enough, just last week, Ora joined forces with ShoeDazzle for a series of fall footwear styles that all retail for under $100. Coming with everything from thigh-high boots to trending utilitarian styles, the pairs can be found at ShoeDazzle.com with wallet-friendly price tags.

