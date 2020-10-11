Rita Ora’s Take on Army Greens Includes Camo Pants & Crystal Combat Boots

Rita Ora gave her take on combat style in a trendy camo-chic look.

The “Let You Love Me” singer took to Instagram today to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child in partnership with Unicef. In the photos, Ora posed outdoors in a relaxed black T-shirt layered under a denim jacket and stylish camouflage cargo pants.

The real kicker of Rita Ora’s ensemble came with her choice of relaxed footwear. A new favorite amongst celebrity style, the Jimmy Choo x Timberland 6-Inch Crystal boots released on Sept. 2 and feature a Swarovski crystal-embellished take on a classic work boot. Coming set atop a textured outsole with an equally glittering Timberland logo on the heel, the boots retail for $1,185 at Ssense.com.

Jimmy Choo x Timberland 6-Inch Crystal boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

Beyond her chart-topping music career, Ora also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo. Most recently, she was one of the few stars to attend Fendi’s in-person spring ’21 show during Milan Fashion Week.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic street style. She has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. This year, she also announced a partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann. And if that wasn’t enough, just last week, Ora joined forces with ShoeDazzle for a series of fall footwear styles that all retail for under $100. Coming with everything from thigh-high boots to trending utilitarian styles, the pairs can be found at ShoeDazzle.com with wallet-friendly price tags.

