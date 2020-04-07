Rita Ora Makes Lacy PJ Shorts + Knee-High Rain Boots Look Surprisingly Chic

Rita Ora is known for her bold sense of style, and she’s continuing to bring standout looks even while in quarantine.

The 29-year-old pop star today posted a series of photos on Instagram showing her outside for a walk while practicing social distancing. Ora went for a sleepwear-inspired look, stepping out in a slouchy, slightly sheer gray cardigan and silky pajama shorts with lace trim.

For footwear, the “Your Song” hit maker chose Hunter’s knee-high rain boots, a classic choice for effortlessly navigating puddles. The boots are waterproof with a rubber upper and a traction-gripping sole. An adjustable buckle at the side adds visual interest to the look. Nordstrom.com stocks the boots, which retails for $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Ora completed her look with a red, bandanalike bucket hat, layered necklaces and oversize sunglasses with dark lenses and white frames.

“I’m so grateful to be able to leave the house and have access to a safe place once a day to walk and breathe in fresh air,” Ora captioned her Instagram post. “Today is #WorldHealthDay and it’s sooo important we keep ourselves healthy mentally and physically during this time 🥰❤️✨ We can be responsible together and there’s a light at the end of the tunnel!!! Sending so much love to you all ❤️.”

Below, we’ve rounded up some similar-looking rain boot options that come at a lower price point than Ora’s.

To Buy: Brown Oak Rain Boots, $35.

To Buy: Joules Welly Gloss Rain Boot, $46 (was $55).

To Buy: Kamik Marina Rain Boot, $50.

