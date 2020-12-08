×
Dua Lipa Goes Bold in a Mesh-Top Bustier, Matching Bottoms, Fishnets & Sky-High Platforms

By Claudia Miller
Dua Lipa channeled the edgiest side of disco-chic style this weekend as she performed for the French radio station’s NRJ Music Awards.

Taking place on Sunday, the British songstress opted for bold on-stage attire including a matching embellished bralette and briefs set; the pieces came layered with a mesh finish and a set of high-rise fishnet tights.

The final touch for Dua Lipa’s outfit came with her choice of sky-high platform booties, set with a towering block heel; the black shoes appeared to measure over 5 inches in height with a sleek satin finish.

It’s no surprise that the “New Rules” songstress debuted yet another bold performance look. Just last week, the musician headlined her own live-streamed show, called Studio 2054; for the show, she took the stage in an embellished mesh-paneled custom bodysuit from Mugler.

Dua Lipa, Mugler
A sketch of Dua Lipa’s custom Mugler bodysuit by Casey Cadwallader.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mugler
Dua Lipa, Mugler
Dua Lipa wore a custom Mugler bodysuit by Casey Cadwallader for her Studio 2054 closing performance.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mugler

Beyond a Grammy Award-winning music career (and an impressive six new nominations for the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards), Dua Lipa dips her toes in the fashion world quite often. From sitting from rows at major shows during Fashion Month to selecting daring duds for red carpet appearances, she keeps things regularly exciting. The “Don’t Start Now” singer previously appeared in campaigns for YSL Beauté and Fragrance, Adidas and Pepe Jeans amongst others.

Her ensembles and style are credited to celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco; Dua Lipa is Posocco’s main clientele but he has also worked with Troye Sivan and Alex Demie in the past.

Most recently, Dua Lipa signed on as a Puma ambassador with a multi-year deal as she serves as the face of its women’s business. Through her new title, Dua Lipa will aim to “help inspire women around the world” through world-wide efforts and “important inclusive initiatives close to her heart,” according to the company.

