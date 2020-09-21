Rita Ora’s Performance Style Includes a Crop Top, Sporty Leggings & Unexpected Sandals

Rita Ora took the stage for SheIn’s exclusive in-app fashion show this weekend, wearing a look that married performance style and athleisure trends.

Previewing her on-stage look on Instagram today, the “Let You Love Me” songstress donned a black lined crop top with matching paneled leggings that read “Sport Babe.” She then topped off the outfit with a puffy black jacket with a sleek sheen.

The finishing touch of the look came in the form of towering white stiletto sandals, an unexpected choice for the more athletic-inspired ensemble.

Earlier this weekend, Ora showed another way to combine trending athleisure pieces with more dressed up designs. Stepping out in London on Sept. 19, the British singer layered a tailored tan blazer over shiny biker shorts, all accented by Jimmy Choo Talika pumps. The heels feature a cross-foot strap made from full embellishments; the pair retails for $498 at Farfetch.com.

Rita Ora out and about in London, Sept. 19. CREDIT: Splash News/Hewitt

Beyond her chart-topping music career, Ora also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic street style. She has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. This year, she announced a partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann.

