Rita Ora Bundles Up Her Athleisure With Her Go-To UltraBoosts For a Coffee Run

Rita Ora stepped out in London for the first time since her birthday to join her father for a coffee run.

Stopping by a local Starbucks, the “Phoenix” songstress continued her streak of on-trend athleisure attire in an all-black ensemble; the outfit layered a zip-up jacket with a soft scarf and full-length leggings.

Rita Ora and her father make a Starbucks run in London, Dec. 7. CREDIT: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA/MEGA

When it came to footwear, Ora brought back one of her most beloved footwear styles. The Adidas UltraBoost 20 “Triple Black” running shoes layer Primeknit uppers for a supportive fit with an elastane heel for added mobility in the ankle and Achilles tendon. Finished with a Boost midsole for optimal energy return in every step, the style makes for a perfect pair for a run or circuit workout indoors or out.

A staple in the British singer’s closet, the Adidas Ultraboost 20 in the all-black colorway retails for $180 on the brand’s website.

Rita Ora and her father make a Starbucks run in London, Dec. 7. CREDIT: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA/MEGA

A closer view of Rita Ora’s Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA/MEGA

Adidas Ultraboost 20. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Adidas sneakers have been a staple in the “For You” songstress’ closet all year long. Stepping out in London for a walk with a friend in October for example, Ora showed off her chic athleisure style along the way. The singer’s outfit of choice teamed a burgundy quarter-zip workout jacket with matching maroon full-length leggings; the look came complete with a beaded phone chain, a New York Yankees ball cap and a protective face mask.

The outfit then teamed Ora’s beloved sneakers with funky tie-dye crew songs to tout.

Rita Ora (R) and a friend head out for a walk in London, Oct. 5. CREDIT: MEGA

Beyond her chart-topping music career, Ora also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo. Most recently, she was one of the few stars to attend Fendi’s in-person spring ’21 show during Milan Fashion Week.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic street style. She has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. This year, she also announced a partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann. And if that wasn’t enough, just last week, Ora joined forces with ShoeDazzle for a series of fall footwear styles that all retail for under $100. Coming with everything from thigh-high boots to trending utilitarian styles, the pairs can be found at ShoeDazzle.com with wallet-friendly price tags.

