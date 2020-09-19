Rita Ora’s Leather Biker Shorts Outfit Is Elevated with Jimmy Choo Crystal Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rita Ora gave her fall style an interesting twist on Friday night in London. Wearing a pair of leather biker shorts encrusted with green jewel details, the singer was spotted leaving a restaurant.

Rita Ora leaves The Broadway cocktail bar in Muswell Hill wearing leather shorts and a suit jacket. CREDIT: Courtesy of SplashNews.com

The 29-year-old British singer paired her shorts with a beige David Koma overcoat, opting for a pair of black high heels from Jimmy Choo, featuring a crystal-embellished strap crossover.

Close up details of Rita Ora’s satin pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of SplashNews.com

Crafted from calf leather and suede, the black Jimmy Choo Talika pumps are decorated with a crystal-embellished strap at the upper for an extra sparkly touch. Featuring a pointed toe, the shoes include an ankle strap with a side buckle fastening, a branded insole and a high stiletto heel. The shoes retail for $498 at Farfetch.com.

Ora kept herself safe with a black face mask and carried a small black leather cross body purse at her side. She completed the look with stacked rings and gold layered necklaces.

Earlier this week, the “Let You Love Me” singer posed for a shoot with the German-American brand Marcell von Berlin in a soft orange oversized blazer from their fall 2020 collection. This time, Ora wore a pair of black and white patent leather boots designed with a repeated pattern of the Marcell von Berlin logo.

Ora is a fan of high-heeled boots, often wearing a bold pair with her standout street style. She favors shoes from Gucci, Prada, Courèges and, of course, Marcell von Berlin. When she’s not wearing heels, the singer can be found in casual sneakers from Nike or Adidas.

Beyond her trendy outfits and incredible music career, Ora has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Robert Cavalli, Rimmel London and is a brand ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo.

Shop a classic black heel with diamond embellishments inspired by Ora’s night on the town below.

