Rita Ora Will Have You Seeing Double In Mom Jeans With the Tallest Platform Boots

Rita Ora gave a glimpse at her behind-the-scenes style today in a unique twist on a mirror selfie.

Sitting up on the counter of a dressing room, the “For You” singer leaned against a wall of mirrors as she had her millions of followers seeing double of everything including her black wrap bodysuit and slouchy mom jeans.

The British artist then topped off the photo by kicking up her bold platform boots for double the fun.

The lifted boots came with a ’70s-inspired silhouette thanks to their connected platform and block heel. The design resembles signature styles from Dries Van Noten with a towering 4-inch heel and 2.5-inch platform lift. While Ora’s specific version of the round-toe booties once retailed for $650, the style has since sold out online. Not to fear, though, as the brand is offering a pre-sale version of the boots for fall ’20 with a retail price of $1,205 at Net-a-Porter.com.

Dries Van Noten Beige snakeskin booties. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

Watch on FN

Beyond her chart-topping music career, Ora also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo. Most recently, she was one of the few stars to attend Fendi’s in-person spring ’21 show during Milan Fashion Week

For the show, the singer decided on a little black dress with a blazer-inspired silhouette and dramatic puff sleeves matched to black pumps that came coated with a fishnet sock covering; set with a lifted block heel, the unique design echoed styles that debuted on the Fendi runways for its upcoming spring collection.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic street style. She has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. This year, she also announced a partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann.

Click through the gallery to find more of Rita Ora’s standout street style moments.