Rita Ora Does the Western Boot Trend in a Crocodile Jacket & Cozy Sweats

Rita Ora gave her take on one of footwear’s biggest trends as she prepped for the return of England’s version of “The Masked Singer.”

Ahead of the competition series newest episode, the “Phoenix” singer donned a crocodile-inspired leather jacket complete with a green embossed fabric and added scale-inspired accents across the seam. To style the piece for more athleisure-chic trends, Ora then added in a set of cozy black sweatpants.

Her footwear of choice echoed the color scheme of her outerwear with a set of black, white and dark green cowgirl boots.

Western boots experienced a revival amongst celebrity style trends in 2018, continuing into 2019 and 2020 with their classic appeal and retro touch. From pointed-toe versions to square-toe silhouette, twists on cowgirl boots could be found on the likes of Gigi Hadid, Gwen Stefani and Hailey Baldwin with brands including Givenchy, Off-White, Anny Nord and more featuring the designs on their runways.

As for Rita Ora herself, the standout boots from Sunday are just another pair added to her bold rotation of chic seasonal shoes. Over the holiday break last week, the “For You” musician modeled the fuzziest two-tone snow boots to top off her monochromatic ensemble. The unreleased silhouette comes from her collaboration with ShoeDazzle.

Ora joined forces with ShoeDazzle in October for a series of fall and winter footwear styles that all retail for under $100. Coming with everything from thigh-high boots to trending utilitarian styles, the pairs can be found at ShoeDazzle.com with wallet-friendly price tags.

Beyond her chart-topping music career, Ora also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo. Most recently, she was one of the few stars to attend Fendi’s in-person spring ’21 show during Milan Fashion Week.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic street style. She has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes in addition to her new ShoeDazzle collections.

