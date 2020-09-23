Rita Ora’s Take on Italian Street Style Includes Fishnet Pumps & a Little Black Dress

Rita Ora made her way to Italy for a very 2020 take on Milan Fashion Week today.

The “Let You Love Me” singer stepped out of her today this morning before the Fendi spring ’21 show and previewed a chic look from the brand. The outfit included a twist on a little black dress with a blazer-inspired silhouette and dramatic puff sleeves; her accessories included a printed purse from the brand as well as unique earrings and futuristic reflective shades.

Rita Ora arrives on the scene of Milan Fashion Week, Sept. 23. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Rita Ora’s wild mesh heels. CREDIT: Splash News

As if the look wasn’t bold enough, Ora brought it to a new level when it came to footwear. The British songstress stepped out in a pair of black pumps that came coated with a fishnet sock covering; the netting lifted over her calf and finished off with a tight black strap across the leg. Set with a lifted block heel, the unique design echoed styles debuted on the Fendi runways today for its upcoming spring collection. The show included bright orange takes on the silhouette as well as all-white versions, hot pink colorways and cherry red designs.

Beyond her chart-topping music career, Ora also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic street style. She has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. This year, she announced a partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann.

