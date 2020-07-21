Rita Ora’s Cutout Top, Rolled Sweats & Chunky Nikes Are So 2000s

Rita Ora took fans back to the 2000s with her all-black style.

While she cozied up to a plush teddy bear, the “Let You Love Me” singer channeled retro style in a monochromatic fashion. The look, as shared on Ora’s Instagram page this morning, teamed an asymmetric cut-out top with a zip-up hoodie and low-rise sweats; the 2000s-style accents continue with her choker and layered chain necklaces.

The finishing touch of the vintage-inspired ensemble came with Ora’s choice of Nike footwear.

The songstress’ Nike Shox TL sneakers are a reenvisioned take on the silhouette that first dropped in 2003; featuring lifted Shox technology for impact absorption, Ora’s chunky style came in an all-black colorway with pops of red across the tongue. The sneaker comes complete with molded overlays and breathable mesh panels. A men’s iteration of the pair retails for $170 at Nike.com whereas the women’s version of the shoes can only found now on the resale market; StockX has a selection of sizes that range from $134 to $199.

Nike Shox TL CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike pair isn’t the only all-black sneakers that you can find Ora in on the regular. Oftentimes for her at-home workouts, the British native opts for the brand’s UltraBoost 20 “Triple Black” running shoes. The monochromatic sneakers feature Primeknit uppers for a supportive fit, with an elastane heel for added mobility in the ankle and Achilles tendon. Finished with a Boost midsole for optimal energy return in every step, the UltraBoost 20 are designed for a run or circuit workout.

Ora’s colorway is available for $180 at Adidas.com.

Beyond her chart-topping music career, Ora also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic off-duty style. She has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. Recently, she announced an upcoming partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann.

