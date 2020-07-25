Rita Ora Wows in a Zebra-Stripe Crop Top, High-Rise Velvet Pants & Square-Toe Sandals

Rita Ora layered bold on bold when she stepped out for a night on the town.

Spotted leaving her home in London on Friday evening, the “Let You Love Me” singer wowed in a zebra-stripe cutout and tie-front crop top that she wore over velvet pants; the high-rise pair featured a zip-front design with contrasting red pockets and a flared hem.

Rita Ora heading out for a night on the town in London, July 24. CREDIT: WP Pix/Splash News

A close-up of Rita Ora’s strappy sandals. CREDIT: WP Pix/Splash News

Revealing a fresh blue pedicure, Ora decided on a set of trending square-toe sandals complete with strappy front design and a securing cross-foot strap. The all-white pair came set atop a lifted wedge heel for a refreshing twist on a sandal.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it classic, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with thong-toe shoe styles as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

For those who appreciate the appeal of Ora’s pair, Rejina Pyo offers a similar style on-sale now for $281, discounted from $510, at FWRD.com.

Earlier this week, Ora broke out another retro-inspired look in an asymmetric cut-out top with a zip-up hoodie and low-rise sweats; the 2000s-style accents continue with her choker and layered chain necklaces.

The finishing touch of the vintage-inspired ensemble came with Ora’s choice of Nike footwear. The songstress’ Nike Shox TL sneakers are a re-envisioned take on the silhouette that first dropped in 2003. A men’s iteration of the pair retails for $170 at Nike.com whereas the women’s version of the shoes can only be found on the resale market for now; StockX has a selection of sizes that range from $134 to $199.

Nike Shox TL. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Beyond her chart-topping music career, Ora also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic off-duty style. She has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. Recently, she announced an upcoming partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann.

Stay on top of the square-toe trend just like Rita Ora with these stylish white strappy pairs.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

To Buy: Aldo Kaeidia Sandals, $40 (was $80).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Dolce Vita Noles Sandals, $103 (was $122).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Marc Fisher

To Buy: Marc Fisher Pat Heels, $100 (was $140).

