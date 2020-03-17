Sign up for our newsletter today!

Rita Ora Goes Edgy in Vinyl Leather, Sheer Pants With Peekaboo Legs and 5-Inch Heels

By Claudia Miller
Rita Ora made her rounds across London yesterday in a bold look.

The “Let You Love Me” singer chose to layer a hooded vinyl leather jacket and sheer cut-out pants over a full nude paneled bodysuit. The finishing touch of her look from French brand Courreges’ spring ’20 collection was the word “Paris” written across the backside of her trousers.

rita ora, bbc, radio, black, leather, courreges, louboutin, pumps
Rita Ora at BBC Radio 2 in London, March 16.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
rita ora, bbc, radio, black, leather, courreges, louboutin, pumps
A closer look at Rita Ora’s pointed-toe pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The split hem of the pants opened to reveal a pointed-toe pump with black patent leather uppers and a strikingly tall heel. Featuring can’t-miss red soles, the Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps feature a low dipping and rounded vamp with a teetering 4.8-inch stiletto heel. The pair is available online at Bergdorf Goodman for $695.

rita ora, bbc, radio, black, leather, courreges, louboutin, pumps
Rita Ora out and about in London, March 16.
CREDIT: Splash News
rita ora, bbc, radio, black, leather, courreges, louboutin, pumps
Rita Ora out and about in London, March 16.
CREDIT: Splash News
rita ora, bbc, radio, black, leather, courreges, louboutin, pumps
A closer view of Rita Ora’s red bottoms.
CREDIT: Splash News

christian louboutin, so kate, pumps

Buy: Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps $695
Buy it

During Paris Fashion Week last year in September, Courreges paired the jacket and pants set over an orange bodysuit along with white platform pumps, braving the cobblestone runway.

rita ora, bbc, radio, black, leather, courreges, louboutin, pumps
Model on the runway for Courreges spring ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ora’s experience in the footwear industry goes beyond chic off-duty style. She partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes and also recently announced an upcoming partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann.

Get Ora’s sleek patent pumps style with these next pairs.

sam edelman pumps, sam edelman

To Buy: Sam Edelman Danna Pumps, $140 

calvin klein, pumps, black

To Buy: Calvin Klein Brady Pumps, $60

steve madden, pumps, black

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Pumps, $92

