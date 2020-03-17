Rita Ora Goes Edgy in Vinyl Leather, Sheer Pants With Peekaboo Legs and 5-Inch Heels

Rita Ora made her rounds across London yesterday in a bold look.

The “Let You Love Me” singer chose to layer a hooded vinyl leather jacket and sheer cut-out pants over a full nude paneled bodysuit. The finishing touch of her look from French brand Courreges’ spring ’20 collection was the word “Paris” written across the backside of her trousers.

Rita Ora at BBC Radio 2 in London, March 16. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Rita Ora’s pointed-toe pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The split hem of the pants opened to reveal a pointed-toe pump with black patent leather uppers and a strikingly tall heel. Featuring can’t-miss red soles, the Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps feature a low dipping and rounded vamp with a teetering 4.8-inch stiletto heel. The pair is available online at Bergdorf Goodman for $695.

Rita Ora out and about in London, March 16. CREDIT: Splash News

Rita Ora out and about in London, March 16. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Rita Ora’s red bottoms. CREDIT: Splash News

During Paris Fashion Week last year in September, Courreges paired the jacket and pants set over an orange bodysuit along with white platform pumps, braving the cobblestone runway.

Model on the runway for Courreges spring ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ora’s experience in the footwear industry goes beyond chic off-duty style. She partnered with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes and also recently announced an upcoming partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann.

Get Ora’s sleek patent pumps style with these next pairs.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Danna Pumps, $140

To Buy: Calvin Klein Brady Pumps, $60

To Buy: Steve Madden Vala Pumps, $92

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see more of Rita Ora’s top street style moments.

Want more?

Rita Ora Gets Piggyback Ride to Protect Her Glittering Heels on the Beach

Rita Ora Models Her Red-Hot Escada Collab With Giuseppe Zanotti Stilettos on the Streets of Paris Rita Ora Vacations in Ibiza in Maxi Slip Dress and Matching Gucci Loafers