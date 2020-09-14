Rita Ora Pops in a Plunging Orange Suit & Logo-Coated 5-Inch Booties

Rita Ora took the plunge in a twist on business casual style for her latest look of the day.

The “Let You Love Me” posed once more of German-American brand Marcell von Berlin this morning, modeling pieces from the label’s fall ’20 collection that just dropped last week. The ensemble teamed a soft orange oversize blazer, available for $980, with matching $550 tailored trousers, all available at MarcellvonBerlin.com.

She topped the look off with a set of booties from the brand’s newest capsule.

The logo-coated pair came in a black and white colorway made from 100% leather uppers. The print layered the brand’s signature emblenm in a repeating pattern, contrasted by a black leather heel panel and coordinating block heel, measruing almost 5-inches tall. Similar designs retail for $1,100 on the brand’s website.

Marcell von Berlin Logo boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Marcell von Berlin

Watch on FN

Last week, Ora modeled another look from the brand for its new collection. The look featured the brand’s Bodycon Puff Sleeve dress, a design coated in black, blue and white leopard print atop a shortened hemline; the number retails for $550.

On her feet, the label’s Printed Overknees boots highlighted a mix of standout animal prints from cheetah to even a sketched leopard head atop a smooth white upper and a contrasting black block heel. Set with a pointed-toe front, the style is finished off with a unique pocket attached across the knee with a zippered closure for hands-free storage and an incomparable twist. The tall boots are already but sold out but once retailed for approximately $1,420 at MarcellvonBerlin.com.

Beyond her chart-topping music career, Ora also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic street style. She has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. This year, she announced a partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann.

Clcik through the gallery for more of Rita Ora’s most memorable street style looks.