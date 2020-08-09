Rita Ora’s Anklet Pops Against Her Floral Bikini and Matching Face Mask

Rita Ora has never made wearing a mask looks so chic. She matched her bright blue floral bikini with feather detail to the same patterned face mask, in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The “Let You Love Me” singer tied the outfit together with layered gold jewelry, showing off accents of turquoise, and her delicate gold linked anklet popped against the beachy ensemble. Her fresh blue pedicure matched the shade of her swimsuit.

Anklets have become a popular trend this summer after actress Vanessa Hudgens paired a gold anklet and body chain with her pink bikini.

“Wear a mask even on holiday…💙” Ora’s Instagram post read as she poses for a sultry front body shot.

Just a few hours before that, Ora posted another bikini shot this time of her in a stunning green floral bikini with a tribal print beach cover-up.

Watch on FN

“Found a way to style this situation…well kinda…who said what the rules were? 💚,” she captioned the post.

This time, she topped off the look with a classic black New York Yankees hat.

Ora has taken to giving her patterned apparel a little extra love this summer, as she was last seen wearing a zebra-strip cutout and tie-front crop top leaving her home in London. Before that, she wore an Adidas tie-dye hoodie and 3-stripes biker shorts in Los Angeles.

Beyond her chart-topping music career, Ora also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic off-duty style. She has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. Just a few months ago, she announced an upcoming partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann.

The Superstar isn’t the only sneaker from Adidas that you can find Ora in on the regular. Oftentimes for her at-home workouts, the British native opts for the brand’s UltraBoost 20 “Triple Black” running shoes. The monochromatic sneakers feature Primeknit uppers for a supportive fit, with an elastane heel for added mobility in the ankle and Achilles tendon. Finished with a Boost midsole for optimal energy return in every step, the UltraBoost 20 are designed for a run or circuit workout.

If you’re looking for a fun new floral piece to add to your swimsuit collection, you can shop similar beach attire to Ora’s below.

Frankies Bikinis Reece Top CREDIT: Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis

To Buy: Frankie’s Bikini Reece, $90.

Revolve's Sofia Bikini Top CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: Superdown Sofia Bikini Top, $42.

J. Crew Tie-front Ruffle Bikini Top CREDIT: Courtesy of J. Crew

To Buy: J.Crew Tie-front Ruffle Bikini, $54.