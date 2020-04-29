Rita Ora Matches Her Electric Blue Manicure to Her Neon Asics Sneakers

Rita Ora is keeping up with her at-home manicures and even matching them to her footwear.

Rita Ora films a new video in Miami, Jan. 10, 2020. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Let You Love Me” singer took to her Instagram Stories to show off her electric blue sneakers from Asics that coincidentally color-coordinated with her bright blue nail polish. The neon yellow-accented lace-up shoe comes from Asics’ collaboration with Bulgarian designer Kiko Kostadinov that debuted on April 18.

The icy blue GEL-Kiril colorway utilizes mixed leather and caged uppers in a checkered panel across both the medial and lateral sides; the pair retails for $214 at Farfetch.com.

A look at Rita Ora’s bright Asics sneakers and matching manicure. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rita Ora/Instagram

Asics x Kiko Kostadinov GEL-Kiril sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

According to a post shared by Kostadinov himself in February, he is the first outside designer to work on his own silhouette and sole unit for Asics. The GEL-Kiril blends together high-end performance and design with responsive FlyteFoam midsoles, signature comfortable GEL cushioning and Asics’ High Abrasion Rubber employed in the outsole. The style is available in two additional colors, a cilantro green iteration and a black plus steel gray version that both released in February.

Kostadinov has previously collaborated with the Japanese athletic brand for a series of apparel and footwear styles in 2019 in addition to collections in 2018 and 2017 with more unique sneaker silhouettes like the GEL-Burz 2 and the GEL-Sokat Infinity Runner.

