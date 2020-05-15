Rita Ora Befriends Alpacas in a Tribal-Print Poncho, Leggings + Her Favorite Adidas

Rita Ora made a new group of unexpected four-legged friends yesterday.

In a photo shared by Ora’s friend and founder of De La Vali clothing brand Jana Sascha, the pop star posed next to a group of furry alpacas out in front of a greenery-coated view. The British native inched closer to the creatures in a red tribal-printed poncho layered over a gray tee and black leggings with white tube socks to tout.

Rita Ora poses near a group of alpacas, May 15. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jana Sascha/Instagram

She finished off the outfit with a pair of shoes she frequents throughout her time social distancing: Adidas UltraBoost 20 “Triple Black” running shoes. The monochromatic sneakers feature Primeknit uppers for a supportive fit, with an elastane heel for added mobility in the ankle and Achilles tendon. Finished with a Boost midsole for optimal energy return in every step, the UltraBoost 20 are designed for a run or circuit workout.

Ora’s colorway is now available for $180 at Adidas.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In March, the 29-year-old star joined forces with the United Nations Foundation and the World Health Organization to launch the #StopTheSpread campaign. Together, they produced merchandise with all proceeds going directly to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Beyond her chart-topping music career, Ora also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic off-duty style. She has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. Recently, she announced an upcoming partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann.

