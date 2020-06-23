Rita Ora Breaks Out Classic Adidas With Her 3-Stripes Biker Shorts & Tie-Dye Hoodie

Rita Ora is bringing athleisure to whole new level thanks to her new partnership with JD Sports.

The “Let You Love Me” songstress announced her new campaign for the global athleticwear retailer on social media yesterday, posing in a series of pieces from Nike and Adidas in the first revealed images.

Her debut ensemble included a $35 Nike graphic tank top layered with glam gold and silver jewelry before switching into a head-to-toe Adidas look.

The lounge-ready combination from Adidas teamed a trending $65 tie-dye hoodie with three-stripe black and white $35 biker shorts from the brand. She topped off the ensemble with a pair of signature Adidas sneakers: the Superstar silhouette. The black and white iteration comes complete with gold detailing on the tongue for a classic look, all available for $80 at JDSports.com.

The Superstar isn’t the only sneaker from Adidas that you can find Ora in on the regular. Oftentimes for her at-home workouts, the British native opts for the brand’s UltraBoost 20 “Triple Black” running shoes. The monochromatic sneakers feature Primeknit uppers for a supportive fit, with an elastane heel for added mobility in the ankle and Achilles tendon. Finished with a Boost midsole for optimal energy return in every step, the UltraBoost 20 are designed for a run or circuit workout.

Ora’s colorway is available for $180 at Adidas.com.

Beyond her chart-topping music career, Ora also has appeared in campaigns for DKNY Fragrances, Roberto Cavalli and Rimmel London, and she serves as an ambassador for Escada and Thomas Sabo.

And Ora’s experience with the footwear industry goes beyond chic off-duty style. She has been a longtime Adidas partner and collaborated with Giuseppe Zanotti in January 2019 for an exclusive collection of shoes. Recently, she announced an upcoming partnership with German footwear retailer Deichmann.

