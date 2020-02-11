Rihanna Makes a Hoodie Night-Out Worthy With Snakeskin Sandals and This ’90s-Inspired Accessory

Rihanna may have cracked the code for comfy night-out fashion that’s still stylish.

The singer turned designer wore a mustard yellow hoodie dress from her own Fenty label for date night with ASAP Rocky in Los Angeles yesterday. From the latest Fenty drop, the hoodie dress features a cotton jersey top, with an asymmetrical satin skirt. The dress retails for $740 on Fenty.com.

Rihanna wears a Fenty hoodie dress and snake-print heels in Los Angeles on Feb. 10. CREDIT: MEGA While the hoodie dress is a rather unconventional piece, it fits in with a major 2020 trend: yellow. The color is having a moment, appearing in both spring and pre-fall collections.

With her matching shoes and purse, Rihanna embraced another trend that’s having a big moment: snakeskin. Animal-inspired styles appear in plenty of spring ’20 ranges, and the A-lister opted for a mini bag and sandals in a python print. Her shoes, which appeared to be Gucci, were strappy sandals with an almond toe and slim stiletto heel. Riri paired the sandals with a ’90s-inspired accessory that’s been rising in popularity: anklets. She wore two layered on her left ankle.

Rihanna wears a Fenty hoodie dress and snake-print heels in Los Angeles on Feb. 10. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Rihanna’s snake-print sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Rihanna announced her Fenty label with Louis Vuitton parent LVMH in 2019, becoming the first black woman to lead a house at the French conglomerate. Rather than operate on the traditional luxury brand schedule — with a collection released in the fall and spring of each year — Fenty drops new items about once a month. The goal is to sell out each time, without discounting product.

If you’re into the look of Rihanna’s snake-print heels, consider purchasing one of the below styles, all priced under $200.

To Buy: Schutz Cinzia Sandal, $160.

To Buy: Bernardo Cameron Sandal, $175.

To Buy: BCBG Max Azria Tabitha Sandal, $100.

