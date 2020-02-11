Sign up for our newsletter today!

Rihanna Makes a Hoodie Night-Out Worthy With Snakeskin Sandals and This ’90s-Inspired Accessory

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Rihanna
January 16, 2019
January 15, 2019
January 13, 2019
October 3, 2018
View Gallery 30 Images

Rihanna may have cracked the code for comfy night-out fashion that’s still stylish.

The singer turned designer wore a mustard yellow hoodie dress from her own Fenty label for date night with ASAP Rocky in Los Angeles yesterday. From the latest Fenty drop, the hoodie dress features a cotton jersey top, with an asymmetrical satin skirt. The dress retails for $740 on Fenty.com.

Rihanna, fenty, hoodie dress, yellow, mustard, snakeskin heels, strappy sandals, mini bag, satin skirt, sweatshirt, is seen arriving to The Nice Guy in a beautiful gold Oscar color dress. 11 Feb 2020 Pictured: Rihanna. Photo credit: iamKevinWong / PhotoGroup / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA607459_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Rihanna wears a Fenty hoodie dress and snake-print heels in Los Angeles on Feb. 10.
CREDIT: MEGA
While the hoodie dress is a rather unconventional piece, it fits in with a major 2020 trend: yellow. The color is having a moment, appearing in both spring and pre-fall collections.

With her matching shoes and purse, Rihanna embraced another trend that’s having a big moment: snakeskin. Animal-inspired styles appear in plenty of spring ’20 ranges, and the A-lister opted for a mini bag and sandals in a python print. Her shoes, which appeared to be Gucci, were strappy sandals with an almond toe and slim stiletto heel. Riri paired the sandals with a ’90s-inspired accessory that’s been rising in popularity: anklets. She wore two layered on her left ankle.

Related

Rihanna's Eccentric Look Includes a Furry Bucket Hat & Sold-Out Jordans

Rihanna Causes a Frenzy at Fenty Pop-Up Launch Party in Crinkled Champagne Parachute Boots

Rihanna's Latest Fenty Drop Has the Boots You'll Wear Every Day

Rihanna, fenty, hoodie dress, yellow, mustard, snakeskin heels, strappy sandals, mini bag, satin skirt, sweatshirt, is seen arriving to The Nice Guy in a beautiful gold Oscar color dress. 11 Feb 2020 Pictured: Rihanna. Photo credit: iamKevinWong / PhotoGroup / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA607459_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Rihanna wears a Fenty hoodie dress and snake-print heels in Los Angeles on Feb. 10.
CREDIT: MEGA
Rihanna, sandals, stilettos, snake-print, shoe detail, pedicure, feet, los angeles, celebrity fashion
A close-up look at Rihanna’s snake-print sandals.
CREDIT: MEGA

Rihanna announced her Fenty label with Louis Vuitton parent LVMH in 2019, becoming the first black woman to lead a house at the French conglomerate. Rather than operate on the traditional luxury brand schedule — with a collection released in the fall and spring of each year — Fenty drops new items about once a month. The goal is to sell out each time, without discounting product.

If you’re into the look of Rihanna’s snake-print heels, consider purchasing one of the below styles, all priced under $200.

Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Cinzia Sandal, $160.

Bernardo, snakeskin, snake print sandalsTo Buy: Bernardo Cameron Sandal, $175.

BCBG MAX AZARIA, strappy sandals

To Buy: BCBG Max Azria Tabitha Sandal, $100.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Rihanna’s Eccentric Look Includes a Furry Bucket Hat & Sold-Out Jordans

Rihanna Causes a Frenzy at Fenty Pop-Up Launch Party in Crinkled Champagne Parachute Boots

Rihanna’s Latest Fenty Drop Has the Boots You’ll Wear Every Day

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad