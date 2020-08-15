Rihanna Makes a Political Statement in Psychedelic Hoodie and Multicolored Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna is no stranger to speaking her mind — especially when it comes to her political views.

Last night, the Fenty mogul posted a triptych of photos on Instagram, where she was seen wearing a psychedelic hoodie from her luxury fashion label and a pair of multicolored sneakers in what appeared to be Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas. Spray-painted on a half-dug graffitied vehicle in front of her was an expletive followed by “Trump” in reference to the 45th and current president of the United States.

“Art,” she wrote in the caption, which also showed the hashtag #81days. The U.S. presidential election — where Trump and incumbent Vice President Mike Pence will go head-to-head with former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris — is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The artist-slash-designer also made a fashion statement with her oversized patterned top, which featured slouchy shoulders and twisted lateral seams for a rounded fit. For footwear, she went with equally rainbow-hued trainers that looked to be a customized take of the Nike Air Max 95 Unlocked By You.

It’s been over a year since Rihanna and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton made their partnership official with the launch of the Paris-based luxury brand Fenty. (The multihyphenate superstar’s real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty.) Developed by the musician herself, the maison houses ready-to-wear as well as shoes and accessories, debuting last spring. It became the first fashion label launched from inception by industry magnate Bernard Arnault since Christian Lacroix in 1987.

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us,” Rihanna said in a statement at the time. “Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

