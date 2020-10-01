Rihanna Teases Her Savage x Fenty Look in Leather Short Shorts, Sheer Tights & Sleek Pumps

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show may release tonight at midnight but the “Believe It” singer previewed her own on-stage look with flair.

The brand’s founder stole the catwalk during the Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 show in a custom Alexandre Vauthier Couture black ruffle swiss-dot blouse from the brand’s fall ’20 collection. Layered over sheer tights, Rihanna then matched the top to custom leather short shorts from the brand as well, accented with mini garter clips and matching leather gloves.

Rihanna on set of the Savage x Fenty Show, Vol.2. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage x Fenty

A closer view of Rihanna’s black pumps. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage x Fenty

On her feet, Rihanna really brought the monochromatic appeal home with her choice of sleek pumps. The pointed-toe pair came embossed with a textured animal print atop a patent upper and pointed-toe finish; the design included a towering stiletto heel and a securing ankle wrap strap, accented by the singer’s choice of a beaded white anklet.

Earlier in the night, the “Umbrella” songstress debuted another all-black look with a blazer-style dress on the red carpet. The number included a plunging neckline matched to a bralette from her lingerie brand and coordinating gloves.

Rihanna arrives at the Savage x Fenty Show, Vol.2. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage x Fenty

The Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 2 airs on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Oct. 2, at midnight. Travis Scott, Rosalía and Miguel lead the pack of artists performing throughout the show and will be additionally joined by Bad Bunny, Mustard, Roddy Rich and Ella Mai.