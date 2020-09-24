How to Watch Rihanna’s 2020 Savage x Fenty Show for Free

Rihanna and her Savage x Fenty show are back for the second iteration of their one-of-a-kind fashion show and it is expected to be bigger and better than ever before — think performances from Travis Scott and appearances from Lizzo and Paris Hilton.

To prep for the show before it airs on Oct. 2, here are the details you need to know about the Savage x Fenty Show, Volume 2.

How to Watch the Fashion Show

The Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 2 airs on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Oct. 2, at midnight. Amazon Prime members can stream the show through their accounts online, on televisions or on their mobile devices. For those who do not yet have a membership, Amazon Prime offers a free trial with access to video and music libraries. You can sign up for a free trial at Amazon.com.

Who Is Performing?

Travis Scott, Rosalía and Miguel lead the pack of artists performing throughout the show and will be additionally joined by Bad Bunny, Mustard, Roddy Rich and Ella Mai.

Who Will Be Making Appearances?

Thus far, the major names appearing in the show include models like Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk along with a few stars such as Lizzo, Demi Moore, Willow Smith, Erika Jayne, Chika and Paris Hilton. Normani returns to appear in the show after her memorable appearance in last year’s show. Big Sean and Christian Combs will also help debut the brand’s menswear collection.

Where Can I Shop the Looks From the Runway?

The pieces from the new collection are expected to drop on Savagex.com in upcoming days as the show debuts.